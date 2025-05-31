Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

