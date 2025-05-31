Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 3,172 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE SLB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

