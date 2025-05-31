Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

