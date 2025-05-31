Stolper Co Acquires 3,369 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 79,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CVS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

