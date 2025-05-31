Veery Capital LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $216.06 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.