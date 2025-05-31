PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

