Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

