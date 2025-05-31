First County Bank CT Sells 2,800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.