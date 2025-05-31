LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $5.03 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

