Investors Research Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 1 year low of $97.42 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

