The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

