J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.