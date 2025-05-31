Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

