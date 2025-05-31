LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.91 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

