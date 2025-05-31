Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 701 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

