Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,426.72. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,538 shares of company stock worth $20,748,219. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

