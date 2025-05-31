Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

