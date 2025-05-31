Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after buying an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

