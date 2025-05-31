Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Oracle stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

