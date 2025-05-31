Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,194,000 after buying an additional 866,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

