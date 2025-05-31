Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1%

CB stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

