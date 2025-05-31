Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 143 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 135,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 142,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $169.76 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

