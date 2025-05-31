Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,698.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,466.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

