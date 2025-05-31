Verde Capital Management Acquires 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,059.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.30. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,215.91.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total value of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.