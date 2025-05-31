Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

