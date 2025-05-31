Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.