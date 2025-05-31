JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

