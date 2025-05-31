Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $369.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

