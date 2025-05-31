Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $411.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

