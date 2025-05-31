Asset Management Advisors LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 5.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 167,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

