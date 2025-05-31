Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 6,408 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $110.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.