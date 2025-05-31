Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

