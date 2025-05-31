Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $663.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.88. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

