Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.06 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.