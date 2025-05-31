AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

