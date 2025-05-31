Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

