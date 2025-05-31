Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 2.7%

NVS stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.