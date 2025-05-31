Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $353,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.