Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,843 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,730,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

