Investors Research Corp Has $845,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $743,681,000. Amundi boosted its position in Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

