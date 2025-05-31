Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

