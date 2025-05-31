Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

