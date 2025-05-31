James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.93 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

