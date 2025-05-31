LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,252 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.93 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

