Defense Stocks Worth Watching – May 30th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, BigBear.ai, Analog Devices, Celestica, Citigroup, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture or supply weapons, military hardware and related services to government defense agencies. They tend to benefit from steady government contracts and defense budgets, making them relatively stable but sensitive to geopolitical developments. Many defense companies also offer regular dividends, reflecting their long-term revenue visibility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $205.80. 2,523,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,738. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $212.28.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $243.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,758. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $246.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,575,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,659,920. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.32.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $112.13. 1,999,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.65. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $75.05. 2,901,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $283.27. 719,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

