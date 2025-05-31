Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – May 30th

Norfolk Southern, CSX, and Union Pacific are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the inventories of nutrient?rich chemical or organic formulations that manufacturers, distributors and retailers hold in reserve to meet ongoing agricultural demand. Maintaining adequate fertilizer stocks ensures consistent availability, helps stabilize market prices and allows timely application during critical planting and growing periods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.55. 854,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.96. 891,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Featured Articles