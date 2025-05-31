Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $719.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,675 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.