Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FDX opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.