Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

