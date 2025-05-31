Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 137 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

